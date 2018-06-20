Sign in with your existing account
Chris Young’s coming to Dayton
See Chris along with Dan + Shay, Morgan Evans, and Dee Jay Silver when the ‘Losing Sleep World Tour’ at Wright State University’s Nutter Center on Saturday, November 3rd
Chris Young’s Losing Sleep World Tour is back for another round of shows this Fall and he’s bringing the tour to Dayton on November 3rd. If you want to see Dee Jay Silver, Morgan Evans, Dan + Shay, and Chris Young at Wright State University’s Nutter Center this November here is everything you need to know:
Date: Saturday, November 3rd
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Wright State University’s Nutter Center
Ticket Prices: $39.50 - $79.50 Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 28th at 10 a.m.
Get tickets
Map of Wright State University’s Nutter Center:
