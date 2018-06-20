Chris Young’s Losing Sleep World Tour is back for another round of shows this Fall and he’s bringing the tour to Dayton on November 3rd. If you want to see Dee Jay Silver, Morgan Evans, Dan + Shay, and Chris Young at Wright State University’s Nutter Center this November here is everything you need to know:

Date: Saturday, November 3rd

Saturday, November 3rd Time: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Location: Wright State University’s Nutter Center

Wright State University’s Nutter Center Ticket Prices: $39.50 - $79.50

$39.50 - $79.50 Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 28th at 10 a.m.

Map of Wright State University’s Nutter Center: