Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
New Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
New Country

Posted: June 20, 2018

Chris Young’s coming to Dayton

See Chris along with Dan + Shay, Morgan Evans, and Dee Jay Silver when the ‘Losing Sleep World Tour’ at Wright State University’s Nutter Center on Saturday, November 3rd

Comments

Chris Young’s Losing Sleep World Tour is back for another round of shows this Fall and he’s bringing the tour to Dayton on November 3rd. If you want to see Dee Jay Silver, Morgan Evans, Dan + Shay, and Chris Young at Wright State University’s Nutter Center this November here is everything you need to know:

  • Date: Saturday, November 3rd
  • Time: 7:30 p.m.
  • Location: Wright State University’s Nutter Center
  • Ticket Prices: $39.50 - $79.50
  • Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 28th at 10 a.m.
  • Get tickets

Map of Wright State University’s Nutter Center:

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation